Khronos UK Video Livestream Today About Vulkan

ARM and Khronos UK are hosting a series of technical sessions today about the Vulkan graphics API and porting games to it.
Among the talks are by Feral Interactive in their recent Vulkan Mad Max port, Imagination Tech, ARM, Croteam on their Serious Sam Vulkan work, and more.
Session details can be found here. If you happen to be in Cambridge (UK), there's still time to get to the event at the ARM3 Building. Following the Khronos event they are all heading to the Cambridge Beer Festival, to end out an exciting day.
Those wishing to watch the livestream of the event can find it via WebEx. I imagine YouTube recordings will be available after the event. This stream should be interesting for those interested in technical Vulkan details and porting advice but there won't be any Khronos/Vulkan announcements itself today.
