Today is The Khronos Group's big day at SIGGRAPH 2017 with a day full of talks about their different projects.
This includes talks about glTF 2.0, the state of WebGL, and then the exciting aspect is later in the day with Vulkan, OpenGL, and OpenGL ES getting their shine.
Beginning at 4:00PM PST (12:00AM CET) is the 3D graphics talk that looks back at OpenGL's 25th birthday, an OpenGL ES status report, the newly-minted OpenGL 4.6, and the latest on Vulkan.
The line-up of talks today can be found via Khronos.org. If you are not in Los Angeles for the event, the YouTube video livestream is embedded below.
