Lots Of Vulkan To Be Had At GDC 2017

The Khronos Group has published their booth information and sessions that will happen at this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC 17) at the start of March in San Francisco.
At GDC 17, Vulkan will be a big focus and most of Khronos' talks are pertaining to this high-performance graphics API that turns one year old in February. Among Khronos' involvement with GDC 17 will be talking about their VR initiative at the VRDC sub-conference, talking about their 3D/graphics efforts in the web, focusing on VR, Vulkan game development for mobile, a Vulkan desktop deep dive, and a look at Vulkan at one year old. There will also be BOFs about advanced graphics techniques and lessons learned from D3D12/Vulkan.
Digging through the event plans is always an interesting activity in trying to find any signs of announcements. The last session of the day does make note of, "We will start with an overview of the highs and lows for Vulkan in its first year as a public API, and talk about where should Vulkan go next." This event is great, and as added benefit there is free beer from Khronos afterwards, is where there would be announcements if their past event approach holds true.
We are excited to learn more about Vulkan-Next as the first update since Vulkan 1.0, but there's been no confirmation whether that will be launching at GDC or not. If it's not by GDC, then they could be aiming for SIGGRAPH later in the year and where traditionally they launched new OpenGL revisions at the end of summer. Vulkan-Next should have improvements for multi-GPU setups and just recently was NVIDIA's new experimental Vulkan driver with some previously undisclosed extensions.
Anyhow, even if there are no hard launches from GDC 17, the Khronos line-up is looking pretty strong and you can check it out at Khronos.org. It should be another good GDC and now just one and a half months out. Hopefully other good Linux gaming news from the event too.
