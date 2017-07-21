Complete Kabylake Support For Intel GVT Coming
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 July 2017 at 06:04 AM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL --
For those looking to use Intel Kabylake hardware with Intel's Graphics Virtualization Technology, it looks like that support will finally be here come Linux 4.14.

Up to now there has only been Kabylake support with the 0x591D device, which is the graphics PCI ID found by some Kabylake Xeon graphics cores. But now with a small patch, the entire Kabylake platform is now being supported with their validation tests passing.

This change is currently made for the gvt-linux tree but then should end up being mainlined for Linux 4.14 with the Linux 4.13 merge window having passed... Unless this small change ends up getting accepted as a "fix" into 4.13.

Intel GVT allows exposing their graphics hardware to guest KVM/Xen VMs for allowing 3D/compute acceleration from their mainline open-source graphics driver stack. More details on it at 01.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Intel Mesa Driver Lands Support For OpenGL ARB_shader_ballot
Linux 4.11 vs. 4.12 vs. 4.13-rc1 Intel Kabylake Graphics Tests
KHR_variable_pointers & KHR_storage_buffer_storage_class Land In Mesa ANV Git
Intel Stages More Code In DRM-Next For Linux 4.14
Intel Windows OpenGL Driver Finally Has v4.5, Catching Up To Mesa
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Popular News
I Had A Tough Time Deciding What GPU To Use On My Main Fedora Linux Workstation
It Looks Like Intel Could Begin Pushing Graphics Tech More Seriously
Changes That You Won't Find In Linux 4.13
Fedora Planning To Make NVIDIA Driver Easier, Full HDR Support On Linux
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
Google Developers Begin Planning For Go 2 Programming Language