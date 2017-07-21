Complete Kabylake Support For Intel GVT Coming

For those looking to use Intel Kabylake hardware with Intel's Graphics Virtualization Technology, it looks like that support will finally be here come Linux 4.14.
Up to now there has only been Kabylake support with the 0x591D device, which is the graphics PCI ID found by some Kabylake Xeon graphics cores. But now with a small patch, the entire Kabylake platform is now being supported with their validation tests passing.
This change is currently made for the gvt-linux tree but then should end up being mainlined for Linux 4.14 with the Linux 4.13 merge window having passed... Unless this small change ends up getting accepted as a "fix" into 4.13.
Intel GVT allows exposing their graphics hardware to guest KVM/Xen VMs for allowing 3D/compute acceleration from their mainline open-source graphics driver stack. More details on it at 01.org.
1 Comment