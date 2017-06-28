Trying Intel Kabylake Graphics With DRM-Next For Linux 4.12
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 June 2017 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
After testing out AMDGPU's DRM-Next code for Linux 4.13, I moved on to seeing if there are any Kabylake graphics performance differences slated for the upcoming Linux 4.13 kernel cycle.

Intel's changes for their Direct Rendering Manager in Linux 4.13 include user-space ABI alterations, initial Cannonlake hardware support, GVT graphics improvements, and more as well as other tuning. Initial Cannonlake support is perhaps the most user evident change for Intel DRM in Linux 4.13 with no explicit mentions of changes that would improve (or otherwise affect) the Intel OpenGL/Vulkan performance.

With the Core i7 7700K featuring Kabylake GT2 (HD Graphics 630), I ran some benchmarks of Linux 4.12 Git versus DRM-Next for the material queued for Linux 4.13. Mesa 17.2-dev via the Padoka PPA meanwhile was running on this Ubuntu 17.04 system. No other changes were made during the testing process.








While there are code improvements and underlying work on the Intel DRM driver in DRM-Next for Linux 4.13, nothing appeared to affect the OpenGL/Vulkan performance one way or another in our common tests with this i7-7700K Kabylake system. All the test details in full via this result file. At least no regressions were encountered either.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Intel KVMGT/XenGT GVT-g Updated For 2017-Q2
Intel Posts Control-Flow Enforcement Support For GCC
Intel Preps Another Batch Of Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 4.13
Intel Core X-Series Lifts, Linux Benchmarks Forthcoming
Trying Intel Kabylake Graphics With Dawn of War III Vulkan
Popular News
2017 Linux Laptop Survey
Lennart Poettering Announces New Project: casync
Debian Warns Of Hyper Threading Issue With Intel Sky/Kaby Lake CPUs
Ubuntu 17.10 To Fully Use Netplan By Default For Network Configuration
System76 Continues Working On GNOME Improvements For Future Ubuntu
Ubuntu 17.10 Proceeding With Transition From LightDM To GDM