What Open-Source/Linux Kaby Lake CPU Benchmarks Would You Like To See?

This week Intel launched the desktop/socketed Kaby Lake CPUs . Over the next week will be many Linux CPU benchmarks on Phoronix so here is your last opportunity to put in any special benchmark requests.Intel is said to be sending over a Core i7 7700K next week while already I ended up buying a Core i5 7600K CPU after finding it for a deal and having a lot of other Core i5 CPUs to make it for an interesting comparison and that many Phoronix readers will probably find the i5-7600K to be interesting for around the $250 USD price-point. (You can currently find it retail for $243 .)

The i5-7600K arrived this morning and as alluded to in some other Phoronix articles already, I've begun upgrading all my benchmarking systems to Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 kernel for running some fresh comparison data points. That will still be going on for the next few days and will have the Core i5 7600K followed by the Core i7 7700K numbers next week.

I've already been running a number of CPU benchmarks, but as usual, looking for any last-minute test requests you'd like to see with Kaby Lake. Here's a look at some of the other CPU numbers so far, again, just a portion of what it will look like when all my available Linux systems are freshly tested:A lot of our usual test suspects for good CPU workloads... Of course, everything being compiled on-host and "-O3 -march=native" for each CPU.I also included some of our newer test profiles like Blender and Darktable to make things more interesting:And much more. You can see the benchmarks I am running so far on the systems I have tested so far with Ubuntu 16.10 + Linux 4.10 via this OpenBenchmarking.org result merge . On the systems with integrated graphics I also have separate Vulkan/OpenGL benchmarks being run that are not part of this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Am I missing any other interesting tests? Let me know as soon as possible; particularly if you are a Phoronix Premium member or have tipped via PayPal now or in the past. Especially for premium members I try to honor all test requests. Available test profiles can be found here or if you're trying to recommend a new test be added, ideally accompanied by an example test script that automates the benchmark you desire and/or sufficient documentation to make it possible.

Back to many more Linux CPU benchmarks...