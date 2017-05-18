Better KWin Wayland HiDPI Support Still Baking
18 May 2017
KDE developer David Edmundson has shared a bit of an update regarding KDE's Wayland high DPI handling, particularly for multi-monitor setups.

Landed for Plasma 5.10 are all of the KWin code changes for properly supporting high DPI monitor scaling under Wayland, but it exposed problems elsewhere in the stack. As a result, the user-interface for exposing the KWin Wayland HiDPI handling has been disabled until at least Plasma 5.11.

Users on KDE Plasma 5.10 can manually edit their KScreen configuration to make use of the new KWin Wayland HiDPI support, but it's disabled by default. Support for fractional scaling is also going to be tackled later on.

Those wanting more details can stop by Edmundson's blog.
