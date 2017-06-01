KDE's KWin Seeing More Continuous Integration Work
KDE developer Martin Gräßlin has written more about KWin's auto test suite with KDE system administrators having set up a new continuous integration system.

A new continuous integration system is in place for KDE and KWin is back to receiving proper CI test coverage. There is coverage for KWindowSystem, NetWM, KWayland, Xephyr, and more. All the details via this blog post for those interested in KWin continuous integration.

Hopefully these KDE continuous integration improvements will lead to less regressions in the future.
