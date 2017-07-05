The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) has seen a wide assortment of updates for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.
Updates this cycle include KVM on PowerPC now supporting guests with thread counts of 2/4/8 on POWER9, an overhaul of ARM's vCPU code, ARM handling for memory poisoning, machine check forwarding for s390, nested VMX improvements for x86, APIC x86 timer optimizations, kvm_state improvements, and various other code enhancements.
The complete list of KVM changes for Linux 4.13 can be found via the kernel mailing list.
