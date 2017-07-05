KVM Updates Mailed In For Linux 4.13
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 5 July 2017 at 06:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) has seen a wide assortment of updates for the Linux 4.13 kernel merge window.

Updates this cycle include KVM on PowerPC now supporting guests with thread counts of 2/4/8 on POWER9, an overhaul of ARM's vCPU code, ARM handling for memory poisoning, machine check forwarding for s390, nested VMX improvements for x86, APIC x86 timer optimizations, kvm_state improvements, and various other code enhancements.

The complete list of KVM changes for Linux 4.13 can be found via the kernel mailing list.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
With Linux 4.12, Clouds/VMs Backed By NVMe Storage Should Be Much Faster
VirtualBox DRM/KMS Graphics Driver Being Prepped For Mainline Kernel
Xen PV Calls Backend Being Worked On For Linux Kernel
NetBSD Looking To Improve QEMU Support
A Variety Of KVM Changes For Linux 4.12, Supports MIPS Hardware Virtualization
Xen In Linux 4.12 Picks Up 9pfs Front-End Driver
Popular News
What Excites Me The Most About The Linux 4.12 Kernel
System76 Announces Pop!_OS Linux Distribution, To Be Shipped On Their Future PCs
Some Of What You Can Look Forward To With Linux 4.13
Steam Linux Usage Saw A Notable Decline For June 2017
CVE-2017-9445: systemd Hit By New Security Vulnerability
Lennart Formally Introduces "mkosi" Tool