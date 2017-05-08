The Kernel-based Virtual Machine changes have been submitted for the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window.
There are plenty of KVM changes as usual for this next kernel cycle. Some of the work for KVM on ARM includes improved PMU support and virtual interrupt controller improvements. MIPS meanwhile has picked up basic support for hardware virtualization when using Imagination P5600/P6600/I6400 or Cavium Octeon III hardware.
In the x86 space there are nVMX improvements and more. The PowerPC KVM code has picked up in-kernel acceleration for VFIO.
The complete list of KVM changes for Linux 4.12 can be found via this mailing list post.
