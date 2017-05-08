A Variety Of KVM Changes For Linux 4.12, Supports MIPS Hardware Virtualization
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 8 May 2017 at 11:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION --
The Kernel-based Virtual Machine changes have been submitted for the Linux 4.12 kernel merge window.

There are plenty of KVM changes as usual for this next kernel cycle. Some of the work for KVM on ARM includes improved PMU support and virtual interrupt controller improvements. MIPS meanwhile has picked up basic support for hardware virtualization when using Imagination P5600/P6600/I6400 or Cavium Octeon III hardware.

In the x86 space there are nVMX improvements and more. The PowerPC KVM code has picked up in-kernel acceleration for VFIO.

The complete list of KVM changes for Linux 4.12 can be found via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Virtualization News
Xen In Linux 4.12 Picks Up 9pfs Front-End Driver
Bareflank Hypervisor 1.1 Brings Windows Support
Jailhouse 0.7 Hypervisor Released
QEMU Is Interested In Vulkan Guest Support "Vulkan-ize Virgl"
QEMU 2.9 Is Being Prepped With New Functionality
Many KVM Changes Line-Up For Linux 4.11 Kernel
Popular News
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
Early Patches For Kernel Lockdown Mode Set For Linux 4.12
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
RADV Radeon Driver Is Now "Effectively" A Conformant Vulkan Implementation
The Huge DRM Driver Update Submitted For Linux 4.12: Vega, Atomic & Co
Skylane: A Wayland Implementation In Rust, Part of Perceptia Project