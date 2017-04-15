Intel Vulkan Driver Preps External Memory Extensions For Mesa 17.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 15 April 2017 at 07:39 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Intel's Jason Ekstrand has posted 21 new Mesa patches for adding the VK_KHX_external extensions to their ANV Vulkan driver. He believes the patches are now ready for merging and plans to land them for what will become Mesa 17.2.

The revised patches put out on Friday implement VK_KHX_external_memory_capabilities, VK_KHX_external_memory, VK_KHX_extrnal_memory_fd, VK_KHX_external_semaphore, and VK_KHX_external_semaphore_capabilities. VK_KHX_external_memory is among the extensions used by SteamVR on Linux for dealing with external memory -- these extensions were introduced in the big Vulkan 1.0.42 update. The KHX prefix denotes these extensions are still experimental, but have been supported already by the NVIDIA Linux driver, RADV patches are available, and Ekstrand appears ready to merge them to Mesa Git once 17.1 has been branched.

These patches put out on Friday are revised from the ANV patches from late February when the extensions were first made public.

The patches can be found on the Mesa mailing list. The functionality also relies upon a new DRM sync object API that has yet to be mainlined in the Linux kernel.
