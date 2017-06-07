KHR_no_error Improvements Hit Mesa Ahead Of Dawn of War III

Samuel Pitoiset's improvements around KHR_no_error support have landed in Mesa Git.
These improvements are timely as this latest batch of KHR_no_error improvements are the result of this Valve Linux developer having been profiling Dawn of War III on Linux. Dawn of War III's Linux port by Feral Interactive will officially be released tomorrow, so it's great to see these patches land. Though before getting your hopes too high, while it may save some CPU cycles, you likely won't see any huge boost in performance.
More details on the work in Valve's Mesa Developers Continue Tuning KHR_no_error For Saving CPU Cycles. KHR_no_error is about basically disabling error handling at run-time for apps/games that should be in good OpenGL shape, but if errors are encountered, there can potentially be undefined behavior as a result.
Also keep in mind that while these patches have landed to benefit DoW3 on Mesa Git, Mesa 17.2-dev Git for tomorrow won't yet be able to handle this new Linux game since the bindless texture patches have yet to land... Those patches should be landing soon, just not in time for launch day, so diehard open-source Radeon Linux gamers will need to wait or build from the bindless branch (or use a PPA / other third-party packages).
Add A Comment