The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5

With the beta of KDE Applications 17.08 due next week, which is the last cycle where Qt4/kdelibs4-dependent components are still permitted, KDE developer Christoph Feck has generated a list of KDE software not yet ported over to Qt5/KF5.
It's with KDE Applications 17.12 where only Qt5 / KDE Frameworks 5 applications will be bundled with finally closing the door to Qt4/KDE4 programs that have yet to be ported.
If you are curious what's hosted by the KDE infrastructure but hasn't yet been ported to the modern interfaces of KDE and Qt, see this porting status page along with more details via Feck's blog. Almost all noteworthy KDE applications/components have been ported to Qt5/KF5, but there is still some older, less desirable code-bases that haven't yet been ported.
