There's Now A KDE-Branded Laptop Running Neon With Plasma 5
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 January 2017 at 06:32 AM EST. 14 Comments
For KDE fans not interested in setting up a KDE-based Linux distribution on your own laptop and worrying about potential graphics driver bugs with Plasma or other possible headaches, there is now a "KDE laptop" backed by the KDE community.

KDE has teamed up with Spanish computer hardware retailer Slimbook to offer the KDE Slimbook. It's an Intel laptop preloaded with KDE Neon and thus running the latest KDE Frameworks 5 + Plasma 5 experience. This isn't a laptop running Coreboot or the like or any other real innovations besides just being pre-loaded with KDE Neon and tested by KDE Developers to ensure you don't run into any hardware troubles, etc.

The KDE Slimbook currently comes in two varieties with either a Core i5 6200U or Core i7 6500U processor, 4 / 8 / 16GB RAM options, Intel Graphics HD 520, SSD storage, 13.3-inch 1080p screen, and a two-year warranty.


Pricing on the Core i5 laptop starts out at 729,00 € (~$780 USD) while the Core i7 model starts out at 849,00 € (~$911 USD). That's for the base models with 4GB of RAM and 120GB SSD storage. So as with most Linux laptops not from a tier-one vendor, the pricing is higher than you'd normally pay for a Windows laptop from one of the major vendors, but at least you know it will work with KDE just fine.

More details on the KDE Slimbook via today's dot.kde.org announcement or by visiting Slimbook.es.
