KDE and Qt 5.8 didn't jive so smoothly, but the KDE Neon crew seem positive about Qt 5.9 and have moved forth in making it available in testing to Neon Developer Unstable users.
Those using the Ubuntu-based KDE Neon Developer (Unstable) Edition can now try the packages in testing for hopefully enjoying a Qt 5.9 experience. For those testing it out, Neon developers are particularly interested in how the Plasma Wayland experience is handling this latest tool-kit release.
Qt 5.9 was released at the end of May as the latest feature release for this tool-kit. Qt 5.9 will be maintained as an LTS release and features a number of graphics improvements, new tech preview modules, and other enhancements as covered in many past articles.
Those interested in testing the latest packages on KDE Neon can find the details via neon.kde.org.
