The Vision For KDE Plasma According To Its Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 25 July 2017 at 09:29 AM EDT. 13 Comments
KDE --
Developers on KDE's Plasma team have constructed a vision statement for what they view as their direction and focus for this open-source desktop.

This KDE Plasma vision statement released during the group's Akademy 2017 conference comes down to:
Plasma is a cross-device work environment by the KDE Community where trust is put on the user’s capacity to best define her own workflow and preferences.

Plasma is simple by default, a clean work area for real-world usage which intends to stay out of your way.
Plasma is powerful when needed, enabling the user to create the workflow that makes her more effective to complete her tasks.

Plasma never dictates the user’s needs, it only strives to solve them. Plasma never defines what the user is allowed to do, it only ensures that she can.

Our motivation is to enable actual work to happen, across devices, across different platforms, using any application needed.

We build to be durable, we create to be usable, we design to be elegant.

More background on their vision beliefs can be found via this dot.kde.org post.

Speaking of Plasma's cross-device ambitions, this week during Akademy they also posted some new videos of Plasma Mobile on the Google Nexus 5X in action as well as the KDE Slimbook:


It will be interesting to see where Plasma's cross-device/mobile ambitions lead.
13 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDAB Releases Clazy 1.2 With Improvements For Qt Static Analysis
Krita 3.2 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta
KWin Now Requires C++14; Perhaps More Of KDE Will Make Use Of Newer C++?
The Regressed State Of KDE Plasma On Wayland, But Things Should Get Better
The KDE Components Not Yet Ported To KDE Frameworks 5
KDE Plasma 5 Making Progress On FreeBSD, With Some Wayland/Weston Support
Popular News
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone
Slackware Turns 24 Years Old