The Vision For KDE Plasma According To Its Developers

Developers on KDE's Plasma team have constructed a vision statement for what they view as their direction and focus for this open-source desktop.
This KDE Plasma vision statement released during the group's Akademy 2017 conference comes down to:
Plasma is a cross-device work environment by the KDE Community where trust is put on the user’s capacity to best define her own workflow and preferences.
Plasma is simple by default, a clean work area for real-world usage which intends to stay out of your way.
Plasma is powerful when needed, enabling the user to create the workflow that makes her more effective to complete her tasks.
Plasma never dictates the user’s needs, it only strives to solve them. Plasma never defines what the user is allowed to do, it only ensures that she can.
Our motivation is to enable actual work to happen, across devices, across different platforms, using any application needed.
We build to be durable, we create to be usable, we design to be elegant.
More background on their vision beliefs can be found via this dot.kde.org post.
Speaking of Plasma's cross-device ambitions, this week during Akademy they also posted some new videos of Plasma Mobile on the Google Nexus 5X in action as well as the KDE Slimbook:
It will be interesting to see where Plasma's cross-device/mobile ambitions lead.
