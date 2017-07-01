The Regressed State Of KDE Plasma On Wayland, But Things Should Get Better

KWin maintainer Martin Gräßlin has written a blog post explaining the issues they've run into with KDE Plasma on Wayland and how changes to Qt have set them back months in their Wayland session support.
As most KDE users know, with Qt 5.8 there was significant breakage for KDE's Wayland support. With Qt 5.9 now, things are better than with v5.8, but they still have to overcome some differences compared to 5.7 and prior. KDE might end up in fact disabling Wayland support if using any Qt5 release prior to the new Qt 5.9 LTS series.
Martin's blog post explains the internal changes to Qt that have caused issues for them, how things are still less than ideal but can be worked around, their progress in XDG_Shell v6 unstable support, and other recent regressions in their Wayland support.
Those wishing to learn more about the situation can read Martin's blog post.
