KDE Plasma Getting Chrome Integration, Followed By Firefox

KDE Plasma is getting web-browser integration initially for Google Chrome and is expected to be followed by Mozilla Firefox support.
The Plasma integration with Chrome is to allow media controls in Chrome being handled by the Media Controller plasmoid, sending links to your mobile device(s) via KDE Connect, showing downloads in KDE's notification area, browser tabs appearing in the "Run Command" window, tracking your browsing history in KDE Activities, and more.
Basic details on this plasma-browser-extension were shared on Google+. For now it's supported with Chrome but hopefully it won't be too long before seeing the Firefox integration land.
This work should appear for the KDE Plasma 5.10.0 release at the end of May with its feature freeze happening on 11 May.
