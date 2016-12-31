One month from today, KDE Plasma 5.9 will officially meet the world.
Among the work on the menu for Plasma 5.9 are many Wayland improvements, possibly the return of the global menu, and a lot of bug fixes. The Wayland improvements are the main area I am looking forward to with Plasma 5.9 with seeing it become a more usable alternative to X11 and closer to GNOME's Wayland session support.
The schedule puts the feature freeze and beta release on 12 January while the official release is expected for 31 January.
There's also been a few posts by KDE developers about 5.9 development activity. This new post by Aleix Pol about the Discover program, which will now automatically imports all knsrc files, make use of Kirigami 2, keyboard navigation improvements, and Snappy support. Yep, a Snap back-end is coming to this KDE component but won't be included by default since it doesn't yet properly support AppStream.
Martin Gräßlin also recently wrote about input support and for 5.9 seeing a touchpad KCM for Wayland, expanded KWin Wayland protocol support (including pointer confinement -- important for gamers), Wayland touchpad gestures, and more.
Stay tuned for more details on KDE Plasma 5.9 in January.
