The first beta release of the upcoming Plasma 5.9 is now available for testing.
Among the changes to find coming up in Plasma 5.9 are interactive previews for notifications, switching between windows can now be done from the task manager using keyboard shortcuts, quick launch applet improvements, UI / Breeze enhancements, global menus have returned, a redesigned task manager, a new network configuration module was added, much-improved Wayland support, and much more.
Wayland work in Plasma 5.9 includes support for screenshots, borderless maximized windows support, pointer confinement is now supported, gestures are now handled on KDE Wayland, improved input device handling, drag-and-drop improvements, and much more.
Those wishing to find out more about the KDE Plasma 5.9 Beta release can read all of the details via KDE.org. Plasma 5.9.0 is slated to be officially released on 31 January.
