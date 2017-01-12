KDE Plasma 5.9 Beta Released, Adds Global Menus & Better Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 12 January 2017 at 12:00 PM EST. 36 Comments
KDE --
The first beta release of the upcoming Plasma 5.9 is now available for testing.

Among the changes to find coming up in Plasma 5.9 are interactive previews for notifications, switching between windows can now be done from the task manager using keyboard shortcuts, quick launch applet improvements, UI / Breeze enhancements, global menus have returned, a redesigned task manager, a new network configuration module was added, much-improved Wayland support, and much more.

Wayland work in Plasma 5.9 includes support for screenshots, borderless maximized windows support, pointer confinement is now supported, gestures are now handled on KDE Wayland, improved input device handling, drag-and-drop improvements, and much more.

Those wishing to find out more about the KDE Plasma 5.9 Beta release can read all of the details via KDE.org. Plasma 5.9.0 is slated to be officially released on 31 January.
36 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Kirigami UI 2.0 Released
Experimental KDE Plasma Neon Wayland ISO Spin
KDevelop 5.1 Beta 1 Released With LLDB Debugger Support
KDE Kirigami UI 2.0 Beta Released: Better Android Integration, QQC2 Focus
KDE Plasma 5.9 Being Released In One Month With Many New Features
KDE Frameworks / Plasma Progressing On FreeBSD, Wayland Is W.I.P.
Popular News
Richard Stallman: Goodbye to GNU Libreboot
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Debian Stretch Enters Its Soft Freeze, Full Freeze In One Month
AMD Kaveri vs. Intel Skylake With The Latest Linux/Mesa Open-Source Drivers
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated