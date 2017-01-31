KDE Plasma 5.9 Hits The Web With Global Menus, Better Wayland Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 31 January 2017 at 07:34 AM EST.
Ending out January, the KDE crew has announced the release of Plasma 5.9.

KDE Plasma 5.9 introduces interactive previews for notifications, drag-and-drop improvements throughout the desktop, window switching in the task manager using Meta + number shortcuts, Breeze styling improvements, Global Menus have returned to the KDE desktop, general theme and UI improvements, a new network configuration module, and continued work on Wayland support.

Here's the official release video for Plasma 5.9:


Those wishing to learn more about Plasma 5.9.0 can stop by KDE.org for all the details.
