Ending out January, the KDE crew has announced the release of Plasma 5.9.
KDE Plasma 5.9 introduces interactive previews for notifications, drag-and-drop improvements throughout the desktop, window switching in the task manager using Meta + number shortcuts, Breeze styling improvements, Global Menus have returned to the KDE desktop, general theme and UI improvements, a new network configuration module, and continued work on Wayland support.
Here's the official release video for Plasma 5.9:
Those wishing to learn more about Plasma 5.9.0 can stop by KDE.org for all the details.
