Jonathan Riddell has shared some early planning details for the current KDE Plasma 5.11 cycle as well as early details for Plasma 5.12.
First up, Plasma 5.12 is slated to be a Long-Term Support (LTS) release when it debuts in January 2018. Plasma 5.12 will be supported for at least two years. It's expected that Plasma 5.12 will require Qt 5.9.
Meanwhile, the developers have agreed to block any new KDE workspace features that would need Wayland porting unless there is first Wayland support. Basically, no adding new features that create additional burden for trying to get their Wayland support up to parity.
KDE Plasma 5.11 is scheduled for release on 21 September. In 2018 they will try to sync their Plasma releases more with KDE Frameworks releases. More details via Riddell's blog.
Add A Comment