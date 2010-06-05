KDE Plasma 5.10 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 May 2017 at 08:40 AM EDT. 20 Comments
KDE --
The KDE community has released Plasma 5.10 as their newest desktop release.

Plasma 5.10 features improvements to the panel task manager, the folder view is the new default desktop mode, there is now media controls from the KDE lock screen and audio is paused when suspending, security improvements, the window manager now has been support for dealing with hung processes, improved touch screen support, Wayland support improvements, Plymouth boot configuration from a new system settings module, and more.

Wayland work in KDE Plasma 5.10 includes better HiDPI support and the keyboard layout support under Wayland is now on-par with its X11 support. KDE developers, however, are not yet recommending that every day Linux users transition to Wayland. While some HiDPI improvements are in Plasma 5.10, more work is still pending.


More details on Plasma 5.10 at KDE.org.
20 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Better KWin Wayland HiDPI Support Still Baking
KDE's Akademy 2017 Schedule Published
KDE Plasma 5.10 Beta Ships With Folder View Default, Improved Wayland
KDE Frameworks 5.34 Released
KDE 4/5 Affected By A Root Exploit Vulnerability
KDE e.V. Community 2016 Report Details 20 Years Of KDE
Popular News
Fedora 26 Beta Has Been Delayed
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Planned For Release In Three Weeks
Devuan 1.0 Officially Released - Letting Debian Live Without Systemd
Xfce4-Panel Release With Working GTK3 Support
Coreboot Ready To Ship On Upcoming Purism Librem 13/15 Laptops
Intel Opens Up Compute Library for Deep Neural Networks