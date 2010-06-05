The KDE community has released Plasma 5.10 as their newest desktop release.
Plasma 5.10 features improvements to the panel task manager, the folder view is the new default desktop mode, there is now media controls from the KDE lock screen and audio is paused when suspending, security improvements, the window manager now has been support for dealing with hung processes, improved touch screen support, Wayland support improvements, Plymouth boot configuration from a new system settings module, and more.
Wayland work in KDE Plasma 5.10 includes better HiDPI support and the keyboard layout support under Wayland is now on-par with its X11 support. KDE developers, however, are not yet recommending that every day Linux users transition to Wayland. While some HiDPI improvements are in Plasma 5.10, more work is still pending.
More details on Plasma 5.10 at KDE.org.
20 Comments