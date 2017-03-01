We are just one month away from seeing the next KDE Plasma 5 desktop release.
The feature freeze for KDE Plasma 5.10 doesn't happen for another two weeks, but for those eagerly awaiting this next installment to KDE Plasma 5, here's a reminder of some of the new material.
Likely most notable for KDE Plasma 5.10 is changing to the folder view by default.
Plasma 5.10 also has a new "spring loading" behavior during drag-and-drop operations into folders:
For helping tablet/2-in-1 users, Plasma 5.10 also adds virtual keyboard support to the lock screen. The lock screen in Plasma 5.10 is also gaining media player controls.
Plasma 5.10 also will feature new touchpad gestures support.
Plasma 5.10 is also featuring PowerDevil support to pause media players before suspending/sleeping the system, interactive notification previews, and more. It's also looking like we may see initial Chrome integration for Plasma with this forthcoming update.
Plasma 5.10.0 is currently pegged for release on 30 May while for that to happen the feature freeze and beta are due on 11 May. More details on KDE Plasma 5.10 as those dates get closer.
