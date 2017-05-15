Ahead of the official release later this month, KDE Plasma 5.10 is now available in beta form for testing.
KDE Plasma 5.10 Beta features panel task manager improvements, folder view is the new desktop default, media controls have been added to the lock screen, music is now automatically paused on suspend, Pager and Task Manager performance improvements, better security of the KDE lock screen, improved touch screen support, a system settings module for Plymouth boot splash screens, and Discover has experimental support for Flatpak and Snappy packages.
On the Wayland front there is improved keyboard layout support to take it to parity with X11, KWin now supporting display scaling for HiDPI monitors on Wayland, and more. But KDE developers are not yet recommending the Wayland session until it's "completely transparent to the user" in terms of being on-par with the X11/X.Org support.
There are also various other improvements in Plasma 5.10.
More details via this morning's announcement on KDE.org.
KDE Plasma 5.10.0 is currently expected for release on 30 May.
