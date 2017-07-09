KDE Plasma 5 Making Progress On FreeBSD, With Some Wayland/Weston Support
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 9 July 2017 at 10:25 AM EDT.
KDE developer Adriaan de Groot continues making progress on improving the support when running this desktop environment on FreeBSD. Adriaan has even been experimenting with Wayland/Weston on FreeBSD.

Adriaan has been focusing on improvements for the KDE continuous integration system for FreeBSD and has pushed Weston and the Qt5-Wayland port to the Area51 repository that provides the bleeding-edge KDE packages for FreeBSD users.

He was successful running the latest Plasma 5 desktop with Weston running in X.Org as a Wayland compositor and then two sample Wayland clients running within Weston.

While nothing too noteworthy for end-users today, the KDE Plasma 5 and Wayland support on FreeBSD continues advancing. More details via this blog post.
