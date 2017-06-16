KDE Neon Makes It Easier To Now Try Plasma On Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 16 June 2017 at 02:16 PM EDT. 7 Comments
KDE --
The Ubuntu-based KDE Neon distribution for its "dev unstable" image now comes pre-installed with the Wayland session option.

Neon Dev Unstable isn't yet defaulting to the Wayland session, but with it now being included by default on the ISO, it's as easy as logging out of the X.Org session, opting for the Wayland session, and relogging into the desktop rather than needing to install any extra packages.

KDE Neon developers report that the Wayland session is "pretty much ready to use", but they aren't yet defaulting to it over "some obscure graphics cards may not work with it and it’s hard to implement a detection and fallback for this."

More details via this blog post.
7 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Krita 4.0 Drawing Program In Development, Pre-Alpha Builds Now Available
KDE Frameworks 5.35 Released
KDE Neon Begins Vetting Qt 5.9
KDE Plasma 5.12 Will Be An LTS Release In January 2018
KDE Plasma 5.10 Released
Better KWin Wayland HiDPI Support Still Baking
Popular News
Google Is Exploring Potentially Using Btrfs In Android
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
Connor Abbott Is Valve's Latest Linux Graphics Driver Developer
Chrome 61 Progresses With WebUSB API & More
Mozilla Firefox 54 Now Available
PCI Express 4.0 Is Ready, PCI Express 5.0 In 2019