KDE Neon Makes It Easier To Now Try Plasma On Wayland

The Ubuntu-based KDE Neon distribution for its "dev unstable" image now comes pre-installed with the Wayland session option.
Neon Dev Unstable isn't yet defaulting to the Wayland session, but with it now being included by default on the ISO, it's as easy as logging out of the X.Org session, opting for the Wayland session, and relogging into the desktop rather than needing to install any extra packages.
KDE Neon developers report that the Wayland session is "pretty much ready to use", but they aren't yet defaulting to it over "some obscure graphics cards may not work with it and it’s hard to implement a detection and fallback for this."
More details via this blog post.
