KDE Neon User Edition 5.10 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 30 May 2017 at 12:26 PM EDT. 3 Comments
There is an easy way to try out today's release of KDE Plasma 5.10.

If you wish to try out Plasma 5.10 easily, KDE Neon User Edition is out with a new release that incorporates all of these latest KDE components. The Ubuntu-based distribution has packaged all of the latest upstream KDE components for those wishing to easily play around with Plasma 5.10 and friends.

KDE Neon User Edition is still using a X.Org session by default, but for those making use of this OS or its Debian packages, installing the plasma-workspace-wayland package will provide the experimental KDE Plasma Wayland experience.

Those wishing to try out the latest KDE Neon User Edition release can find out more via neon.kde.org.
