There is an easy way to try out today's release of KDE Plasma 5.10.
If you wish to try out Plasma 5.10 easily, KDE Neon User Edition is out with a new release that incorporates all of these latest KDE components. The Ubuntu-based distribution has packaged all of the latest upstream KDE components for those wishing to easily play around with Plasma 5.10 and friends.
KDE Neon User Edition is still using a X.Org session by default, but for those making use of this OS or its Debian packages, installing the plasma-workspace-wayland package will provide the experimental KDE Plasma Wayland experience.
Those wishing to try out the latest KDE Neon User Edition release can find out more via neon.kde.org.
