KDE's Konsole Continues Seeing New Features

In recent months KDE's Konsole terminal emulator has been seeing a lot of new features while even more are in the works.
Konsole over the past year picked up support for splits, support for showing image thumbnails when hovering over filenames, easy support for capturing a full file path to the clipboard, "open with" from the context menu for files, and other improvements.
Looking ahead though there are more Konsole features coming like the ability to dim unfocused terminals, improved broadcast support, and support for URL escape codes.
More details on these KDE Konsole new and in-progress features via this blog post by KDE developer Tomaz Canabrava.
