KDE Kirigami 2.1 Released To Help Build Convergent Linux Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 29 April 2017 at 06:21 AM EDT. 10 Comments
KDE --
While convergence may be dead at Ubuntu/Canonical, KDE developers continue working on Plasma Mobile and their convergence vision driven in part by the Kirigami user-interface framework.

Kirigami 2.1 is the latest release and it incorporates feedback from KDE developers as well as the Subsurface Mobile community that's also been using this UI framework. Kirigami 2.1 adds new/modified UI elements, a number of bugs were fixed, spacing and margins for Kirigami apps improved, the desktop mode bar was rewritten, icon management improved, and better mouse wheel support.

More details to find with KDE's Kirigami 2.1 release can be found via dot.kde.org.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Features To Look Forward To In Next Month's KDE Plasma 5.10
KDE Plasma Getting Chrome Integration, Followed By Firefox
KDE Applications 17.04 Unveiled
Babe: KDE Gets Another Music Player
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
KDE Frameworks 5.33 Released
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements