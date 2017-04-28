While convergence may be dead at Ubuntu/Canonical, KDE developers continue working on Plasma Mobile and their convergence vision driven in part by the Kirigami user-interface framework.
Kirigami 2.1 is the latest release and it incorporates feedback from KDE developers as well as the Subsurface Mobile community that's also been using this UI framework. Kirigami 2.1 adds new/modified UI elements, a number of bugs were fixed, spacing and margins for Kirigami apps improved, the desktop mode bar was rewritten, icon management improved, and better mouse wheel support.
More details to find with KDE's Kirigami 2.1 release can be found via dot.kde.org.
