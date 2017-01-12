KDE developers are having a busy day with not only releasing the feature-packed Plasma 5.9 Beta but also publishing the KDE Kirigami UI 2.0.
KDE Kirigami UI 2.0 is closely aligned to Qt Quick Control 2's APIs rather than QQC1, performance and efficiency improvements, improved keyboard navigation for desktop applications, and better integration with Material Design on Android. For those that didn't get familiar with Kirigami during the 1.x days, the project is about providing a set of UI components and philosophy / patterns for developing "intuitive and consistent apps that provide a great user experience" and with Kirigami the KDE Developers do have convergence applications in mind.
Those wishing to learn more about Kirigami UI 2.0 can read today's release announcement at dot.kde.org.
