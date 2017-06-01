KDE KTechLab Is Being Revived After Nearly A Decade Hiatus

The KTechLab integrated development environment focused on micro-controller circuit design and simulation is back to being under development after not seeing a major release since 2009.
KTechLab has been stalled for the better part of a decade: at the time of its last release, it was working to transition from Qt3 to Qt4. The good news though is development on this IDE for microcontrollers and electronics has been rebooted and is now officially a KDE project.
KTechLab has a graphical editor and other features for helping those program micro-controllers. KTechLab today can be built for modern distributions and its circuit simulator and such are working, but it depends upon KDE4 and Qt4. Obviously in 2017 their focus now is on porting to Qt5 and KDE Frameworks 5, which they are taking as a priority as said by Zoltan Padrah who appears to be leading this renewed effort. They will do though a release with KDE4/Qt4 once all features are back to a working state but prior to getting their Qt5/KF5 porting in the works.
More details on the revived KTechLab effort can be found via this blog post.
