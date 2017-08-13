Ending out the weekend, the KDE crew has released Frameworks 5.37 as the collection of complementary components to Qt5.
KDE Frameworks 5.37 adds experimental Conan file support to KArchive, SVG support in KHTML, several KTextEditor fixes, many KWayland fixes, Plasma Framework updates, and a lot of syntax highlighting improvements. Among the syntax highlighting work is better support for PHP 5/7, Microsoft PowerShell highlighting support, and updates for a variety of other language syntax highlighting.
More details on KDE Frameworks 5.37 via KDE.org.
Add A Comment