The latest monthly KDE Frameworks 5 update is now available for KDE/Qt developers.
This month's KDE Frameworks 5.34 release brings new/updated Breeze icons, the KAuth fix for the root exploit vulnerability reported a few days ago, KAuth integration in document saving for KTextEditor, KWayland does some additional surface validation, Plasma Framework updates, an Arduino extension in the syntax highlighting, and various other changes.
The complete list of KDE Frameworks 5.34 changes can be found via this weekend's announcement at KDE.org.
