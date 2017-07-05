KDE Discover Moving Ahead With Better Snap Support
KDE's Aleix Pol was among the developers participating in last week's Canonical/Ubuntu Snap Sprint in London. Aleix Pol is working on improvements to Discover, the KDE application center / installer, around supporting Snaps.

Discover has now been migrated to using the snapd-glib library and other improvements to its Snap back-end, which should make it for the KDE Plasma 5.11 release. As part of this work is better AppStream support within Discover and there are also other bits happening for improved desktop integration.

Those wishing to learn more about Snap support in KDE Discover can read this blog post by Aleix Pol.
