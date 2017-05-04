KDE e.V. Community 2016 Report Details 20 Years Of KDE
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 4 May 2017 at 07:47 PM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
KDE e.V. has issued their 2016 community report detailing their various accomplishments and events over the past year.

Their community report doesn't go into the financial health of the organization but rather focused on the state of the KDE community over 2016. In 2016, KDE celebrated its 20th birthday, there are a number of KDE events both new and long-standing events like the Randa Meetings, and new contributors joined KDE e.V.

Those wishing to read about the community accomplishments of KDE for 2016 can see the community report.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
KDE Kirigami 2.1 Released To Help Build Convergent Linux Apps
Features To Look Forward To In Next Month's KDE Plasma 5.10
KDE Plasma Getting Chrome Integration, Followed By Firefox
KDE Applications 17.04 Unveiled
Babe: KDE Gets Another Music Player
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
Intel Confirms Vulnerability In Intel AMT/ME
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
AMD Is Hiring More Developers For Their Open-Source Graphics Team
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today