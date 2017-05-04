KDE e.V. has issued their 2016 community report detailing their various accomplishments and events over the past year.
Their community report doesn't go into the financial health of the organization but rather focused on the state of the KDE community over 2016. In 2016, KDE celebrated its 20th birthday, there are a number of KDE events both new and long-standing events like the Randa Meetings, and new contributors joined KDE e.V.
Those wishing to read about the community accomplishments of KDE for 2016 can see the community report.
