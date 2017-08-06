KDE Brooklyn Chat Bridge Declared Production-Ready

The GSoC student developer working on "Brooklyn", the protocol-independent chat bridge for KDE systems and written in Java, has declared his project a success. In ending out the GSoC summer work, he has released Brooklyn v0.2 and has deemed it ready for production use.
The Brooklyn chat program for KDE as of version 0.2 supports the Telegram, IRC, and Rocket Chat services.
The student developer plans to continue maintaining the code with bug fixes and more.
More details on Brooklyn 0.2 via this announcement.
