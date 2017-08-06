KDE Brooklyn Chat Bridge Declared Production-Ready
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 8 August 2017 at 11:06 AM EDT. 11 Comments
KDE --
The GSoC student developer working on "Brooklyn", the protocol-independent chat bridge for KDE systems and written in Java, has declared his project a success. In ending out the GSoC summer work, he has released Brooklyn v0.2 and has deemed it ready for production use.

The Brooklyn chat program for KDE as of version 0.2 supports the Telegram, IRC, and Rocket Chat services.

The student developer plans to continue maintaining the code with bug fixes and more.

More details on Brooklyn 0.2 via this announcement.
11 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
The State Of KDE Plasma For Summer 2017
The Vision For KDE Plasma According To Its Developers
KDAB Releases Clazy 1.2 With Improvements For Qt Static Analysis
Krita 3.2 Digital Painting Program Enters Beta
KWin Now Requires C++14; Perhaps More Of KDE Will Make Use Of Newer C++?
The Regressed State Of KDE Plasma On Wayland, But Things Should Get Better
Popular News
AMD Confirms Linux Performance Marginality Problem Affecting Some, Doesn't Affect Epyc / TR
Ryzen-Test & Stress-Run Make It Easy To Cause Segmentation Faults On Zen CPUs
Stratis Is Red Hat's Plan For Next-Gen Linux Storage Without Btrfs
Red Hat Appears To Be Abandoning Their Btrfs Hopes
Facebook Looking To Add Zstd Support To The Linux Kernel, Btrfs
NOVA: The Newest Linux File-System, Designed For Persistent Memory