KDE Brooklyn Chat Bridge Sees Its First Release
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 19 June 2017 at 09:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Brooklyn is a new project within the KDE camp that's being developed this summer via Google Summer of Code.

Brooklyn is being worked on this summer by Davide Riva via GSoC under the KDE umbrella. Brooklyn aims to be a protocol-independent chat bridge to/from various chat systems. So far Brooklyn supports Telegram and IRC while other platforms/protocols are to be supported by Brooklyn's modular architecture.

A bit weird for being a KDE project, Brooklyn is written in Java. Brooklyn also allows for managing attachments through different protocols, even IRC, but in that case relies upon a web server being run from your system. The Brooklyn 0.1 release also has map location support via OpenStreetMaps,various common IRC features, and more.

The code can be found via the KDE/brooklyn mirror. More details on this project via the developer's blog.
