Babe: KDE Gets Another Music Player
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 15 April 2017 at 07:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
KDE --
Not to be confused with the KDE Elisa music player written about just two weeks ago as a new alternative to Juk, Amarok, Cantata, and other KDE music/media player projects, the latest effort is called Babe.

KDE Babe is a new music player written by a new KDE contributor. "Babe will handle your whole music collection, letting you create custom playlists to organize your music. You can also filter your music by artist, title, album, genre, date and location. Babe let's you babe-mark your favorite YouTube music videos into your local collection by using the Chromium extension. Think of Babe as the playlist where all your favorite tracks at the moment are. And when needed you also have an integrated collection manager...Babe is built with a tight integration with the Plasma desktop, making use of native notifications, mpris controls, kde connect to send your music to your devices and also krunner action queries," is how the project describes itself at babe.kde.org.


For those potentially interested in Babe, more details can be found via this blog post announcing the project. Thanks to Mark for pointing out this new KDE music player.
