KDE Applications Begin Appearing In The Ubuntu Snap Store
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 30 January 2017 at 12:43 PM EST.
Some KDE developers are embracing Ubuntu's Snap packaging technology and are beginning to offer KDE Applications via the Ubuntu Snap Store.

After manually installing the KDE Frameworks 5 snap, various KDE applications like KRuler, KAtomic, KBlocks, KGeography, and other applications can be installed from the Ubuntu 16.04 Software Snap Store.

Not all of the KDE components are yet available in Snap form.

Those interested in KDE making use of Ubuntu's latest packaging work can find details via this blog post.
