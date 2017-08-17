KDE Applications 17.08 Released, More Apps Ported To KF5
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 17 August 2017 at 08:52 AM EDT. 6 Comments
KDE --
Out today is the latest four-month update to the KDE Applications collection of desktop packages.

With KDE Applications 17.08 being the last cycle where kdelibs4-based packages are allowed before being dropped if not ported to KDE Frameworks 5, there was more porting this cycle in transitioning these packages to using the modern KDE libraries.

Now based on KDE Frameworks 5 for the Applications 17.08 stack are KMag, KMouseTool, KGoldrunner, KIGO, Konquest, Kreversi, Ksnakequel, KSpaceDual, KSudoku, Kubrick, Lskat, and Umbrello.

The Dolphin file manager in KDE Applications 17.08 now supports reporting deletion time (when files are in the trash) and creation time on supported OSes/file-systems, updates to Kontact, many fixes to the Kdenlive video editor, Konsole now supports an unlimited scrollback, Krfb is working on Qt5 with the X11 back-end, and many other fixes and enhancements throughout the KDE application ecosystem.

More details on KDE Applications 17.08 via KDE.org for the official announcement.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related KDE News
Krita 3.2 Released For Leading Open-Source Digital Painting
KDE Frameworks 5.37 Released
Latte Dock 0.7 Released With Many Improvements, Wayland Tech Preview
KDE Brooklyn Chat Bridge Declared Production-Ready
The State Of KDE Plasma For Summer 2017
The Vision For KDE Plasma According To Its Developers
Popular News
AMD Threadripper Is Looking Good, At Least Under Windows
An Ubuntu Kernel Built With The Latest AMDGPU DC Support
Feral Interactive Wants To Know What Linux Game Ports You'd Like Next
Linux's New Mouse Configuration Utility Is Getting Some Spit 'n Polish
VkNeo: Open-Source Doom 3 Now Has A Vulkan Renderer
Java JDK 9 Sees Its First Release Candidate