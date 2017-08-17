Out today is the latest four-month update to the KDE Applications collection of desktop packages.
With KDE Applications 17.08 being the last cycle where kdelibs4-based packages are allowed before being dropped if not ported to KDE Frameworks 5, there was more porting this cycle in transitioning these packages to using the modern KDE libraries.
Now based on KDE Frameworks 5 for the Applications 17.08 stack are KMag, KMouseTool, KGoldrunner, KIGO, Konquest, Kreversi, Ksnakequel, KSpaceDual, KSudoku, Kubrick, Lskat, and Umbrello.
The Dolphin file manager in KDE Applications 17.08 now supports reporting deletion time (when files are in the trash) and creation time on supported OSes/file-systems, updates to Kontact, many fixes to the Kdenlive video editor, Konsole now supports an unlimited scrollback, Krfb is working on Qt5 with the X11 back-end, and many other fixes and enhancements throughout the KDE application ecosystem.
More details on KDE Applications 17.08 via KDE.org for the official announcement.
