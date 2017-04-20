KDE Applications 17.04 Unveiled
20 April 2017
KDE Applications 17.04 is now available as the latest installment to this collection of KDE-focused programs.

Among the many changes to find with KDE Applications 17.04 are a mobile version of KAlgebra, Kdenlive is now much more stable, the Dolphin file browser has received usability improvements, the Ark archiver has a search feature, and there is a whole lot more. KDE Applications 17.04 also marks the first release where the K3b disc burning utility is included.

More details on KDE Applications 17.04 via today's release announcement over at KDE.org.
