The Linux 4.12 kernel is to enable KASLR support by default for x86-based systems to further improve the security.For x86/x86_64 systems, Linux 4.12 will turn on by default the Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization (KASLR) feature. Many Linux distributions already enable KASLR in the name of the security while now it's becoming the default for x86/x86_64 kernel builds. KASLR is about randomizing the location of the kernel code in RAM at boot time. This feature has been around for a few years (since Linux 3.14) while its effectiveness has been argued.This change is made with Ingo Molnar's x86/boot updates for Linux 4.12.