Jolla Announces Sailfish X

As some more Linux phone news this week besides Android Oreo and Purism's Librem 5 smartphone effort, Jolla has just announced their plans for shipping Sailfish X.
Sailfish X is their Linux-based Sailfish operating system designed for the Sony Xperia X. With Sailfish on the Xperia X, "most features and functionalities work nicely and smoothly", including Android application support. Not being supported at launch for Sailfish X is Bluetooth, new sensors, fingerprint reading, and FM radio.
Sailfish X will not be free nor will it be pre-loaded on Sony devices. Jolla will be selling the Sailfish X image for 50 EUR, which includes the downloadable image, Android support and more from the Jolla store, software updates for one year, instructions, and customer service.
The Sailfish X launch is set for 27 September in the EU, Norway, Switzerland, and US and Canada markets are to be confirmed. The Sony Xperia X device itself appears to be retailing for about 279 EUR in Germany or $350+ in the US.
More details on Sailfish X over on Jolla.com.
10 Comments