Java JDK 9 Sees Its First Release Candidate

The first release candidate of Oracle's Java JDK 9 is now available for testing.
Java 9 is running behind schedule compared to its plan to ship in July but now available is the first release candidate of JDK 9. Delays of Java 9 have happened largely because of "Project Jigsaw", Java's new module system.
Among the changes for JDK 9 / Java 9 are garbage collection improvements, HTTP2 support, improvements to the process API, a jshell CLI utility, the new Jigsaw module system, reactive streams, a multi-resolution image API, TIFF image handling, the Java Applet API is being deprecated, improved documentation, multi-release JARs, and various other new APIs.
Mark Reinhold's very brief JDK 9 RC1 announcement now that it has reached zero high priority (P1) regressions can be found via Java.net.
