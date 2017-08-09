Java JDK 9 Sees Its First Release Candidate
Written by Michael Larabel in Oracle on 9 August 2017 at 12:29 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The first release candidate of Oracle's Java JDK 9 is now available for testing.

Java 9 is running behind schedule compared to its plan to ship in July but now available is the first release candidate of JDK 9. Delays of Java 9 have happened largely because of "Project Jigsaw", Java's new module system.

Among the changes for JDK 9 / Java 9 are garbage collection improvements, HTTP2 support, improvements to the process API, a jshell CLI utility, the new Jigsaw module system, reactive streams, a multi-resolution image API, TIFF image handling, the Java Applet API is being deprecated, improved documentation, multi-release JARs, and various other new APIs.

Mark Reinhold's very brief JDK 9 RC1 announcement now that it has reached zero high priority (P1) regressions can be found via Java.net.
