Oracle Is Looking To Offload Java EE To A New Steward

Oracle is looking to move Java EE off into an open foundation for future development.
Oracle continues developing Java EE 8 as the Enterprise Edition with the official release expected before the end of the year, but following that, they are looking to move Java EE into some existing foundation to steward the project moving forward.
Written on Thursday via the Oracle Blog, "We believe that moving Java EE technologies including reference implementations and test compatibility kit to an open source foundation may be the right next step, in order to adopt more agile processes, implement more flexible licensing, and change the governance process. We plan on exploring this possibility with the community, our licensees and several candidate foundations to see if we can move Java EE forward in this direction. We intend to meet ongoing commitments to developers, end users, customers, technology consumers, technology contributors, partners and licensees. And we will support existing Java EE implementations and future implementations of Java EE 8. We will continue to participate in the future evolution of Java EE technologies. But we believe a more open process, that is not dependent on a single vendor as platform lead, will encourage greater participation and innovation, and will be in best interests of the community."
It will be interesting to see where this leads Java into the future.
