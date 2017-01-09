Experimental KDE Plasma Neon Wayland ISO Spin

Jonathan Riddell has released a new KDE Plasma Wayland ISO for those wishing to try the latest KDE development packages atop Wayland rather than the X.Org Server.
Riddell and other KDE Neon developers will be weighing the move to using Wayland by default for their Developer Unstable Edition once KDE Plasma 5.9 is released later this month. In making it easy to test this experience, they have published a Plasma Wayland ISO.
This experimental ISO should work on real hardware as well as within VirtualBox. More details via this blog post for those curious how Plasma 5.9 is shaping up atop Wayland.
The Plasma 5.9 feature freeze is on 12 January while the release is expected for 31 January.
24 Comments