Mark Shuttleworth Is Indeed Taking Back Over As Canonical CEO

Last week we were the first to exclusively report that Jane Silber would be out as Canonical's CEO with Mark Shuttleworth returning to the role as CEO. Today, Jane Silber has publicly announced she's indeed stepping down.
Jane Silber announced today she's indeed stepping down as Canonical enters "a new phase of accelerated growth."
She commented on insights.ubuntu.com in a personal post just moments ago, "Over the next three months I will remain CEO but begin to formally transfer knowledge and responsibility to others in the executive team. In July, Mark will retake the CEO role and I will move to the Canonical Board of Directors. In terms of a full-time role, I will take some time to recharge and then seek new challenges."
Shuttleworth was originally Canonical's CEO from 2004 to 2010 before deciding to focus on production design and other areas while Jane Silber took the reigns as CEO.
