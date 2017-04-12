Mark Shuttleworth Is Indeed Taking Back Over As Canonical CEO
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 12 April 2017 at 12:11 PM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU --
Last week we were the first to exclusively report that Jane Silber would be out as Canonical's CEO with Mark Shuttleworth returning to the role as CEO. Today, Jane Silber has publicly announced she's indeed stepping down.

Jane Silber announced today she's indeed stepping down as Canonical enters "a new phase of accelerated growth."


She commented on insights.ubuntu.com in a personal post just moments ago, "Over the next three months I will remain CEO but begin to formally transfer knowledge and responsibility to others in the executive team. In July, Mark will retake the CEO role and I will move to the Canonical Board of Directors. In terms of a full-time role, I will take some time to recharge and then seek new challenges."

Shuttleworth was originally Canonical's CEO from 2004 to 2010 before deciding to focus on production design and other areas while Jane Silber took the reigns as CEO.
10 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir Developer Pleads The Case "Why Mir"
Mir Developer: Anyone Interested In Native Wayland Clients In Mir?
Ubuntu 17.04 Drops DRM Support For Old VIA, SiS, R128 GPUs
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mir Developer Hopes Community Will Use It & Add Wayland Compatibility
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO