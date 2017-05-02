Jailhouse 0.7 Hypervisor Released
Version 0.7 of the Jailhouse Linux hypervisor has been released.

Jailhouse 0.7 adds support for debug console access from the root Linux cell, support for Intel's Denverton SoC, gcov code coverage statistics, and a configuration for the Orange Pi Zero.

The Jailhouse partitioning hypervisor continues to be developed by Siemens and others. Compared to other hypervisors like KVM and Xen, Jailhouse focuses on simplicity than features.

More details on Jailhouse 0.7 via the release announcement or GitHub project page.
