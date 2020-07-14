JEDEC today published their long-awaited JESD79-5 DDR5 SDRAM standard.
The DDR5 standard is expected to see the first DIMMs launching at a speed of 4.8Gbps, the Vdd is down to 1.1V (compared to 1.2V with DDR4), support for on-die ECC and other new features like decision feedback equalization, usage of MIPI I3C as the system management bus, and other improvements over DDR4.
More details on the JESDC79-5 DDR5 standard via JEDEC.org.
DDR5 is rumored to be used by next year's Intel Sapphire Rapids server platform while on the AMD side is not expected until Zen 4.
